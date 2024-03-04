Multi-million dollar expansion planned at Orange school as numbers rise

Multi-million dollar expansion plans at an Orange school have been revealed amid rising student numbers.
Four buildings comprising "M Block" at Orange Christian School are earmarked for demolition to make way for a new structure.
The proposed 10.6-metre tall three-storey construction is part of a wider plan to increase student numbers to 550.
Two visual art studios, seven general learning rooms, three seminar rooms, a common room for seniors, staff offices, and storage will feature.
A new covered outdoor learning area is also planned as part of the development, while additional parking has previously been flagged.
Construction costs are estimated at about $8.2 million.
The development application will go before Orange City Council on Tuesday night. Final approval rests with the western region planning panel.
Plans for a new building and spectator area at Orange Anglican Grammar School were approved earlier this year.
The site will include eight new classrooms. The school aims to boost its enrolments from 500 to 750.
