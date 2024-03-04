Central Western Daily
Home/News/Council

Multi-million dollar expansion planned at Orange school as numbers rise

William Davis
By William Davis
March 5 2024 - 4:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Multi-million dollar expansion plans at an Orange school have been revealed amid rising student numbers.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
William Davis

William Davis

Get the latest Orange news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.