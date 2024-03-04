Dog sniffs out buyer's bag of cocaine as he waits in line at a bar

A MAN who was standing at the bar of a CBD pub with a bag of cocaine in his pocket has been convicted of his first criminal offence.
Mitchell Ryan Taylor, 22, of Mendel Drive, Kelso, was convicted in his absence at Bathurst Local Court on February 7, 2024 of possessing a prohibited drug.
Police documents before the court said officers were doing a drug operation in Bathurst on November 4, 2023 when they went to a hotel in the CBD at around 11pm.
Taylor was at the bar as police walked in with their drug dog.
The dog gave a positive indication to Taylor, who was taken to the rear of the pub.
Police said Taylor admitted to having a bag of cocaine in his pocket and said he had bought it earlier that night for personal use.
He was issued with a court attendance notice.
MAGISTRATE Elizabeth Ellis read the charge against Taylor aloud in open court, before she found the matter proved in his absence.
Ms Ellis noted this was Taylor's first offence.
He was fined $400 for the charge.
