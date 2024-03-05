Fate of Rainbow Festival decided at historic Orange council meeting

The Rainbow Festival will go ahead as planned this month in Orange.
More than 200 people descended on council chambers Tuesday night to make their views heard at the historic meeting.
Well over two hours of deliberations - including a mammoth 26 public speeches - preceded the decision.
"We are a vibrant and thriving community," mayor Jason Hamling said.
"Everyone who lives here deserves the ability to feel they belong ... if it's not your thing, don't go."
The push to have all council support axed received three votes, from Cr Kevin Duffy, Cr Glenn Floyd and Cr Steve Peterson.
The Rainbow Festival will run over three days from March 22.
It aims to recognise and engage LGBTQIA+ residents through a range of events including a march, bingo and trivia, street party and brunch.
This is a breaking story and more information will be published as it becomes available.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.