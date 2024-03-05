Energy companies continue to 'rip the souls out' of country towns: senator

A Nationals senator has slammed the federal government for allowing energy companies to divide farming communities without ramifications.
Ross Cadell is calling for more gusto from the Albanese government to protect residents from the social fallout of renewable energy projects, pushing for tougher rules around social responsibilities for the electricity giants.
The call-out follows a cry from the National Farmers Federation to "address the fierce discontent in farming communities" in the battle of renewable projects and transmission infrastructure.
"Without tighter regulation and harsher penalties, energy companies will continue to rip the souls out of regional communities under the guise of Labor's race to renewables," Mr Cadell said.
"We find ourselves in this position because proponents continue to take advantage of the lack of regulation by conducting community consultation, simply as a tick box activity."
Many of those living in Boomey and Euchareena continue rallying against the Kerrs Creek Wind Farm proposal.
Dividing residents and "turning neighbours against neighbours" has so far been one of the biggest themes in the ongoing battle.
Dissenting views about the project have even bled into family units, where some relatives no longer have the relationship they once had prior.
He referenced the recent community engagement survey headed by the Australian energy infrastructure commissioner, Andrew Dyer.
The report was requested by the Albanese government given ambitious targets to knock over with time frames closing in.
In the report, Mr Cadell said a mere eight per cent of people surveyed were "satisfied with the level of engagement" from project developers, leaving a clear majority upward of 90 per cent feeling unheard by energy companies.
The same report suggested nine ways the project headers could improve communication with residents.
Some of these recommendations included improving complaint-handling processes, as well as companies keeping communities "informed about the transitions" - such as project benefits, goals, and requirements.
"Despite this, the Labor government seems to be stagnant on action," Mr Cadell said.
"For decades, our mining sector has been held to strict environmental and social conditions, designed to ensure regional communities are not negatively affected by energy related industries."
The renewables sector needs to be held to the same level of accountability [as the mining sector].- Nationals senator, Ross Cadell slams Albanese government.
Mr Cadell said he'd been calling for an inquiry into the impact of Labor's plan to 'Rewire the Nation' for the past 15 months.
He said on "every occasion', Labor, the Greens, and independent senator, David Pocock, have all "voted against simply holding an inquiry".
"The renewables sector needs to be held to the same level of accountability [as the mining sector]," Mr cadell said, "ensuring money that flows into the regions as a result of renewable projects stays in the regions.
