'You are welcome right here': Why Rainbow Festival is more than just a party

Prue Wright never bought into the stereotypical view that Orange, being a rural community, was a "redneck town".
Having lived in both Sydney and the Colour City, Mrs Wright definitively said she experienced "more negativity and discrimination" in the capital than she did west of the Blue Mountains.
Having moved to Orange in the 1990s with her now ex-husband, it was that welcoming spirit which enabled her to finally accept her sexuality.
"I had a very positive experience coming out in Orange (as a lesbian)," she said.
"I went to the gym a few days after I'd stepped out of my cocoon and people walked up to me and said 'good on you'."
Family circumstances meant she was forced to move back to Sydney.
But it was also the place where she meet her future wife, Marie Dos Remedios.
Orange had given Mrs Wright such fond memories that the pair decided to move back to the Central West community in 2017, where they became one of the first queer couples to get married in town.
They've had nothing but a "positive, welcoming experience" since.
"We don't see ourselves as any different to any other married couple," Mrs Wright added.
Just a few years after moving to Orange once more, she caught wind of plans for the city's first ever LGBTQIA+ festival.
Although it was cancelled due to Covid, Mrs Wright had all the confidence in the world that it would eventually happen.
Then on February 14, 2024, the Orange Rainbow Festival was announced. Two weeks later, plans were revealed by Councillor Kevin Duffy that could see the festival axed.
"It was lovely to see that it was going ahead and then suddenly, someone didn't want it to. It was quite a shock," Mrs Wright said.
"It's supposed to be an inclusive festival. It's not a matter of the gay community. It's an inclusive festival, just like if it was a multi-cultural festival everyone would come and be welcomed."
On March 1, it was announced that the Orange Harmony Festival would return in 2024. There have been no calls from councillors to scrap this event.
Mrs Wright believes that should the Rainbow Festival go ahead, it will act as an "inclusive, joyous celebration" of the city's diversity.
"You don't have to go to Sydney to be who you are," she added.
"You are welcome right here and this celebration is demonstrating just that."
Councillors will vote on March 5 to decide whether the Rainbow Festival will go ahead. The festival - running from March 22 to March 24 - is fully funded by the NSW Government's 'Our Region Our Voice' Regional Youth Investment Program.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.