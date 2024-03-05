'Fabric of Orange': Tributes to iconic car dealer who rubbed shoulders with sporting elite

Golf, cars and family; those were the three big loves of Ewen Cameron.
Shortly after taking over as principal dealer at EC Cameron and Sons car dealership in the late 1950s, he had the pleasure of mixing those passions.
His son Ewen Cameron recalled the time his father chauffeured American golf legend Arnold Palmer around Orange when he visited the town.
This came as a result of the sporting icon's sponsorship deal with General Motors and Pontiac, cars sold at EC Cameron.
"Because dad was a keen golfer, he went around the golf course watching him play as well," the younger Cameron said.
"It would be like having Tiger Woods come here now. Dad always talked it up as one of his great experiences."
Mr Cameron worked as principal dealer right up until the business' closure in 1987.
His son, who worked there during school holidays, was proud to say his father "always had time to talk to people with a sympathetic ear."
"He treated everyone like family and that's the only way you could speak about the management style," he added.
"Everywhere you went in Orange, everyone knew him."
On February 29, 2024, Ewen Cameron died at the age of 92.
EC Cameron and Sons was started by his grandfather in 1914, when the first Holden was sold in Orange.
In a 2013 interview with the Central Western Daily, Mr Cameron spoke of his sadness upon hearing the news that Holdens would not be manufactured in Australian after 2017.
Mr Cameron drove Holdens until a health condition forced him to leave behind the "excellent car" in 1990.
He said he loved the design, the feel, the ride and the quality.
"The model out now is probably the best they have ever been," he said.
"It is a wonderful car.
"They've had a lot of good years, but they had to make a decision."
The current VF Commodore might be the best, but Mr Cameron will always have a soft spot for the old EH Holden, which came out in 1963.
Mr Cameron snapped one up for himself in 1964.
With generations of Camerons having worked at the car dealership, it was likened to a farm; steeped in history and with that came a lot of responsibility.
The late Mr Cameron's son said what made his father so special in the eyes of many was the ability to connect with anyone and everyone.
"Dad could mix with everyday people and the boss of General Motors if he came up," he said.
"He was that type of character who could relate to anyone. He's part of the fabric of Orange."
This was never more evident than during an Australia-West Indies test match in Adelaide in which the late Mr Cameron was in attendance for.
"Dad had this shirt which had Orange on it and Glenn McGrath came up to him," Mr Cameron added.
"He saw dad's name tag and said 'I just want to let you know that my father bought all his cars off you."
Mr Cameron is survived by his wife Alma, children and children-in-law Carolyn and Gary, Ewen and Karen, Stewart and Cindy.
Family and friends are invited to attend his funeral at St Joseph's Catholic Church on Byng Street on Thursday, March 7 commencing at 1.30pm.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.