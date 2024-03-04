Grand finalists gone as draw and teams confirmed for 2024 Western Challenge

The draw for the 2024 Western Challenge league tag competition has been revealed.
The annual gala day will once again be held in Canowindra on Sunday, March 10.
There will be four pools of four teams, ranging from Woodbridge Cup sides to Group 10, 11 and even a club all the way from Group 9.
The first games will kick-off at 10am and the final group stage game will begin at 2.35pm. Semi-finals are at 3pm and the grand final will get underway at 4pm.
The pools are as follows:
Defending champions Parkes Spacecats are not competing this year nor are 2023 runners-up Orange Hawks.
It follows the withdrawal of Orange CYMS and Bathurst St Pat's in 2023.
Both of the Woodbridge Cup grand finalists Manildra Rhinettes and Cargo Blue Heelers are locked in to play.
Field 1 is Tom Clyburn Oval and Field 2 is opposite the golf club.
