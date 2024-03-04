Mind Your Business: Window washer steps out on his own and wine maker's time to shine

Since leaving high school at the end of year 9, Xavier Evans had worked as an apprentice carpenter.
But at 20 years of age, he decided the time was right for a career change and to venture out on his own.
This lead him to do something "completely new" at the start of 2024 and start up his own business - Xavier Evans Window Cleaning.
"It's a very required and requested work," he said.
"A lot of people want it done and some friends of mine have taught me the tricks of the trade."
While working for himself has been a bit of an adjustment, Mr Evans has loved the ability to be more flexible with how he operates.
And while business was slow to get going, he's now reaping the rewards of putting in the hard yards.
"Some weeks can be pretty quiet with not a lot going on and then other weeks it can be full on every day, whether it's shops or houses," he added.
"It's helped me to be able to focus on other things that are important to me and also to grow a bit more."
While it's admittedly been a bit of a "learning curve", Mr Evans believes he's quickly gaining the skills which help make any business successful.
"I'm having to do a lot more talking with the clients to make sure they're happy with the work they're getting. But it's been enjoyable," he added.
"The reason people should give me a chance is I'll always do my best to make sure the client is happy."
See Saw's Monica Gray is one of 16 women from across Australia invited to take part in a special event at the Sydney Opera House.
The Orange wine maker - alongside the other 15 women as well as culinary director for events at Opera House, Danielle Alvarez - will be interviewed by Trippas White Group Sommelier Louella Mathews about the food and wine industry.
"I feel honoured to have been selected and I'm really excited to showcase See Saw's wines," Ms Gray said.
"I've had lots of lovely messages of support from the local wine community here and I'm excited to represent the region."
The event will coincide with International Women's Day and allows those featured wine makers to showcase what females bring to the industry.
"In terms of graduates from wine science degrees it's about 50-50 (male and female), but once you get to wine making roles, the latest ABS statistics showed that it's about 17 per cent women," Ms Gray said.
"We do have quite a big drop out rate of women in the industry."
Quoting 2023 ATO statistics, Ms Gray added that says female winemakers earned $14,000 less than their male counterparts.
"There's still lots of work to do, so initiatives like this are a great thing," she said.
"It's also a good time to celebrate the wines that we make."
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.