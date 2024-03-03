Man smashed windows, set a large Christmas decoration on fire

SETTING a Christmas decoration and clothes on fire outside a home has been described in court as a "freak incident".
Steven Lake, 41, of Durham Street, who was described in open court as a "role model", pleaded guilty in Bathurst Local Court on January 10, 2024 to damaging property by fire and destroying a person's belongings.
Police documents before the court said the victim in the matter was at work at around 7.20am on December 30, 2023 when she got a call from Lake, who said he had smashed her home.
The woman went to Bathurst Police Station and, while with officers, she watched CCTV footage showing the home.
Police said Lake was captured on footage throwing piles of clothing and shoes onto the front yard before pouring fuel from a jerry can and setting the items on fire.
Lake then smashed windows.
Police said they went to the home and saw a large inflatable Christmas decoration had been burned to ash and was still smouldering.
Officers said they arrested Lake and put him in the back of a caged police vehicle.
Police then went through the home and saw that Lake had also smashed a TV.
He was taken to Bathurst Police Station.
ABORIGINAL Legal Service solicitor Georgia Lundie told the court this was a "freak incident" for her client, who had been regarded as a role model for youth.
Ms Lundie further explained that this was her client's first incident of violence and he had since paid for the damage.
"It was a very serious way to have reacted [to personal matters] ... it's troubling," Magistrate Brett Shields said to Lake.
"I can see by what you wrote to the court that you shouldn't have done it."
Lake was placed on a conditional release order (without conviction) for two years.
