'Freaky' hat-trick hero Jordan believes Rams can go all the way

Flying fullback Taj Jordan has no doubt Western can win this season's Andrew Johns Cup after the Rams wrapped up top spot in their pool with a powerhouse showing at Narromine on Saturday.
Jordan scored a hat-trick in the Rams' 52-10 demolition job of the Northern Tigers at a wet Cale Oval.
The conditions meant it was far from perfect footy, but the Rams were still a class above their rivals as they sent yet another warning shot to the competition.
"We've got a really good team so hopefully that gets us all the way," Jordan said at full-time.
"A really good team" is putting it lightly.
After a narrow loss to Macarthur in the opening round, the Rams had won three successive games by the aggregate score of 120-40 prior to Saturday.
Jordan has been one of the standouts in that run and he shone again at Narromine with a hat-trick.
His ability to slot in almost every time the Rams attacked down their lethal left-edge was particularly impressive while the Orange Bloomfield young gun also slotted five goals to finish with a personal haul of 22 points and the label of "freaky" from coach Tony Woolnough.
"Three tries is pretty good," Jordan said.
"It came off the back of some good shape.
"I'm just getting out the back, pushing through the middle and scoring tries," he added with a laugh.
As well as Jordan, Orange CYMS halfback Callum Miskell impressed and scored a second-half double while winger Jai Ashby and strong second-rower Ravai Tulevu also crossed twice and Kemp Riches grabbed a four-pointer.
Captain and lock Cooper Townsend again led from the front and was another of his side's best while five-eighth Triston Ross caught the eye on the Rams' left side.
Western dominated the second stanza after leading 24-10 at half-time and as large as the final margin was, Woolnough still felt the performance was "clunky" a lot of the time.
Jordan admitted the weather was a surprise after warm conditions were expected and there were plenty of handling errors throughout the match.
Woolnough also felt his team was "complacent" at times against a Tigers side which finished with a win this season.
"I think we need to be a lot better than that moving into finals," Woolnough said.
"It was pleasing to wrap that (top spot) up but if we dish out a performance like that in the finals it's just going to be good enough."
The finals will be held the weekend of March 16/17 with the venue for Western's game yet to be confirmed. A home game could be unlikely given the lack of availability of grounds in the region.
One thing Woolnough did speak positively about on Saturday was the performance of Jordan.
The fullback has already linked with the Sydney Roosters and his performances for the Rams alone so far this year have marked him as one to watch.
"Taj has been good through the whole competition," Woolnough said.
"He's pretty freaky. He's got a lot of pace and something you can't coach is pace and now he knows how to use it."
The under 16s were Western's only winners on Saturday as both the under 18s and senior men were beaten by the Tigers.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.