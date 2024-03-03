Check out who was out and about in Orange on the weekend

CENTRAL Western Daily photographers Jude Keogh and Carla Freedman were busy in recent days, snapping away across the city.
On Saturday Jude went to the Kinross Fair at the school and Factory Espresso Comedy Night.
On Sunday, Carla caught up with some of the Clean Up Australia Day people.
Did you see our A Night in Nashville photos? You can check them out here.
If you want to see the sporting photos from the weekend, make sure you check back in on Tuesday. For a trip in our time portal, make sure you take a look at When We Ruled This City on Thursday.
Do you have something we should feature in The Central Western Daily? Let us know by emailing deputy editor Grace Ryan on grace.ryan@centralwesterndaily.com.au
Sign up to our latest newsletter: The Catch-Up
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.