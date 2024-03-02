The Great Western Highway sounds mighty, doesn't it?
The Great Barrier Reef, The Great Sphinx of Giza, the Great Wall of China ... you get the picture.
The only thing is, our main highway linking the Central West and Sydney - the only 'highway' doing so, in fact - is anything but great.
The Great Western Goattrack would even be a real stretch, depending on which day you try and cross it.
Rain events, bush fires, crashes, breakdowns, roadworks, police operations, school zones, countless speed variations ... take your pick. Just about any of the aforementioned could, and often does, bring the road to a standstill.
And, really, that's not good enough.
Alongside out sister publication in Bathurst, the Western Advocate, the Central Western Daily is bringing you a series of stories over the coming weeks highlighting the plight those living west of the Blue Mountains face when they get in the car and head to Sydney.
But, in doing so, we'd love to hear from you - our readers - too.
Have you been impacted by road closures over the mountains? Ever missed an appointment in Sydney due to being stuck in traffic for hours on end?
Have you been trapped in the car crawling along at a snails pace through Blackheath because ... well ... school holidays has finished, and everyone's on the road at the one time, merging into one lane and being stopped by traffic lights every two minutes?
(We'd love to tell your story. Please get in touch via nick.mcgrath@centralwesterndaily.com.au)
We know the main road servicing those who live beyond the Great Dividing Range needs a sizeable upgrade. We also know that's not an easy task.
But, like you, we're tired of the politics of it all. Tunnel or no tunnel, funding on the table or not, the people of the Central West deserve better.
We can't accept anything less. Because what we have at the moment is only making the gulf between greater Sydney and regional NSW even larger.
It's less Great Western Highway, more The Great Divide. Enough's enough.
Nick McGrath, Editor
