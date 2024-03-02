Rider airlifted to hospital after being thrown from motorbike in alleged police chase

A critical incident investigation is underway after a motorcyclist was injured in a crash following a police pursuit near Parkes.
Just after 2.35pm on Saturday, March 2 an officer from Traffic and Highway Patrol attempted to stop a motorcyclist on Henry Parkes Way at Gunningbland, 10 kilometres west of Parkes.
The rider allegedly failed to stop and a pursuit was initiated.
A short time later, the motorcycle crashed with the rider, a 20-year-old man from Parkes, sustaining a serious injury to his right ankle. He has been airlifted to Westmead Hospital with non-life threatening injuries.
A crime scene has been established which is being examined by officers attached to the Crash Investigation Unit.
Henry Parkes Way has been closed in both directions between Westlime Road at Parkes and The Bogan Way with motorists are being diverted via Westlime Road, Brolgan Road, Nelungaloo Road and The Bogan Way.
An investigation has commenced into the incident by a Critical Incident Investigation Team from Orana-Mid Western Police District.
Those investigations will be subject to an independent review.
Anyone with information or dashcam vision is urged to contact Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000.
