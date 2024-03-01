Nap turns into nightmare for man found with drugs under his bed

A SLEEP quickly turned into a waking nightmare for a 27-year-old man after police found a plastic container of cannabis leaf under his bed.
Adam Stewart, of Fish Parade, Gormans Hill, was sentenced in Bathurst Local Court on February 7, 2024 after he previously pleaded guilty to having illegal drugs and ammunition without a permit.
Police went to Stewart's home in Gormans Hill at about 6.15am on August 2, 2023 to execute a search warrant, according to police documents before the court.
Inside the home, police found Stewart asleep in his room, before he woke and was asked if he had anything of interest.
He said he didn't.
Police said they found a large plastic Tupperware container under his bed with 88.71 grams of cannabis leaf.
Officers said they also found a number of .22 rounds of ammunition in the arm of his reclining chair, along with 532.48 grams of cannabis underneath the seat.
Police said they also found a wooden stock, suited to a rifle, and a single .22 Magnum round of ammunition, a box of Remington .22 250 rounds and another set in a TV unit.
Stewart was arrested and found to have 20.7 grams on him.
He was taken to Bathurst Police Station and, while he was in custody, police said they weighed the entire quantity of cannabis and found it totalled 641.89 grams.
ABORIGINAL Legal Service solicitor Georgia Lundie told the court her client "forgot" he still had the ammunition from a hunting trip with family, where he was asked to carry the rounds.
In relation to the drugs, Ms Lundie said Stewart had been self-medicating for anxiety, but since being approved for a medical marijuana prescription, he had become a "more functioning member of society".
"It was a large amount," Magistrate Elizabeth Ellis said to Stewart.
"You need to be a bit more mindful; you keep getting into trouble [with the law]."
Stewart was placed on an 18-month community correction order and fined $400.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.