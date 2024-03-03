Gee joins growing list of backers for 'Rainbow Festival' in Orange

Federal member Andrew Gee has joined a growing list of backers for the upcoming Rainbow Festival in Orange.
A push to cancel the event emerged this month, after lobbying from some residents. A vote to pull all funding will go to council on Tuesday night.
"Everyone should be treated equally in our society," he told the Central Western Daily this week.
"if you want to hold a community event that doesn't do anyone harm and brings people together and promotes harmony, what's not to support about that?
"I really don't understand the pushback ... I don't understand why in this day and age, you'd want to oppose it.
"It's like live and let live ... You've got to put yourself in someone else's position and think about it from someone else's point of view."
The Calare representative endorsed the original grant application in a letter alongside Phil Donato and MLC Sam Farraway.
In 2017 Mr Gee revealed he voted "no" to legalising gay marriage in the postal plebiscite.
"I think with the passing of time, the emotions have really settled on that issue," he said this week.
"Everyone can have their own views, but it hasn't really been the traumatic event for the country that someone's suggesting.
"I'd have to think about it ... but yeah, I have no issue with with same sex marriage."
The push to cancel the Rainbow Festival followed weeks of lobbying from a local group calling itself the "Orange Christian Allegiance."
Orange Uniting Church has distanced itself from the campaign, with reverend Andrew Cunningham saying they are "very happy" for the event to go ahead.
Orange City Council will vote on the festival's future from 6.30pm, Tuesday at the Civic Centre.
A petition requesting the festival goes ahead has so far received more than 1700 signatures.
