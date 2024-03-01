Back-breaking bowling efforts lead to match-winning performances

There's not long to go until finals time in the Orange District Cricket Association competitions and some clubs are heating up, while others are dropping off.
Let's take a look at who lit the world on fire during the second grade, third grade and Centenary Cup matches from February 24.
After a tough start to their campaign, the green and gold have managed to wedge their way to top of the table with three games to go.
While the bowlers did a fantastic job to restrict Centrals to just 6-87 off their 35 overs, it was Wright's swashbuckling efforts which helped bag a bonus point.
He blasted 37 off just 41 balls before retiring not out.
Nean could be Gladdy's golden ticket to a third grade grand final win.
The one-team club have been on a tear of late and have all but secured a top three spot and a place in the finals.
Nean's latest heroics saw him take 3-8 to help skittle Cavaliers for just 92 (after starting the innings with a 50 run first wicket stand) before he scored a casual 30 not out.
The lone shining light in what was an otherwise uninspiring effort by the red and blacks.
McArthur's gallant unbeaten 42 game his side a sense of hope, before CYMS quickly took that away.
CYMS' second grade unit have been the very definition of hot and cold this season.
Lucky for them (and for their title hopes), they were hot on Saturday when they took on Orange City.
Baker's 45 at the top of the order was instrumental in getting a good total on the board, before their bowlers finished the job...more on this later.
After a somewhat sluggish start to his innings, Ferguson started finding the boundary and doing it with ease.
He took to City's Alex Walker in particular on the way to a quick-fire 45 and although CYMS missed out on the bonus point, they assured themselves a spot in the finals when they chased down the target of 98.
One big six earned Gott a spot in the middle order, but it was his work with the ball which earned him the Team of the Week honour.
Having set City 157 for victory, Gott bowled with pace, pace and more pace.
His figures of 3-11 off eight overs helped restrict the Warriors to 9-133.
The CYMS victory means they need to win just one of their last two regular season games to grab a top three spot.
A week after taking 6-27 in a losing efforts, Jaye was once again back in the wickets column but with a W to go along with it.
Having been bundled out for 97, the Wood Ducks needed a mammoth effort from their bowlers and that's exactly what they got.
Jaye tore through the Centrals middle order to finish with 4-8 off seven overs and helped bowl the red and blacks out for 71.
Centrals have given themselves every chance of making second grade finals after the club pulled the pin on their first grade campaign earlier in the season.
The task is clear; win their final two games and Centrals will be odd-on favourites to take home the title. Lose even one game and things get a little tricky.
Dray's 4-16 to skittle Kinross' lower order helped secure them a tight 12 run win over the ladder leaders.
Despite the narrow loss, Vohra can hold his head up high.
His 5-41 was what kept the Warriors in the game and although he went for a few runs, things would have been much worse if he had not torn through CYMS middle order.
After Centrals got off to a solid start, Gladdy needed some inspiration in their bowling ranks to bring them back in the game.
Up stepped Pearson who dismissed both opening batters which in turn, sparked a match-winning collapse.
Although the batters weren't able to hold up their end of the bargain, Eiseman put them in a position to get off the bottom of the ladder.
His 3-16 off eight overs helped restrict the ladder-leaders to less than 100...little did Centrals know they needed that score to be about 30 runs less.
