Earth First: Clean-Up Australia Day

Sunday March 3 will be Clean up Australia Day.
Each year since 1990, CUAD has been observed on the first Sunday in March.
On this day, members of communities around Australia have turned out to pick up the litter which has accumulated on our roadsides and in our parks, gardens and waterways .
Since Clean up Australia Day began, over 20 million Australians have given their time to clean up millions of tonnes of rubbish that would have otherwise ended up polluting our landscapes and waterways,
Orange has registered a number of cleanup sites which members of the public can join to help clean up a designated area
, These include the John Williams Skate Park, the Orange Showground, Lake Canobolas Reserve, Loader House, Sustainable Workshop team, Clifton Grove, Anson Street, the Williams Family.
To find out more about these sites go the Clean up Australia 2024 website, then go to FAQ's and click onto "can I join someone else's cleanup event".
You will then be able to access information about location and starting times.
Make sure you wear appropriate clothing, stout footwear, apply sunscreen and wear a hat.
Bags for litter and gloves will be provided. Make sure you sign on before you start.
Clean up Australia Day is an important event on the environmental calendar for several reasons.
Each year, many tonnes of litter is removed from the waste stream which would otherwise end up in our environment.
Additionally, CUAD reminds us that littering is a problem that persists in our society and much more needs to be done to address it at all levels.
Thirdly, it provides an opportunity to get a snapshot of our progress in our war against litter and waste.
For at least six years ECCO has cleaned up the John Williams Skate Park site.
Each year we have compared the volume of litter collected with that of previous years.
Our results have been mixed.
Being eternally optimistic we are hoping that we will have little to do at the site this year and that the volume and the variety of discarded items will be significantly reduced.
Finally, Clean Up Australia Day is a good time for us to write to our politicians and regulatory authorities such as the Environmental Protection Authority to demand stronger legislation to manage production and consumption of plastic, which remains our most concerning source of litter and pollution.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.