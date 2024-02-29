A night in Nashville, a big Summer Beach Party and a bunch of laughs

G'day!
Welcome back to our What's On newsletter, where we give you the goss on what's happening in Orange this weekend.
If you're looking for something fun to do this afternoon, The Lane Cellars are hosing a tasting between 4pm and 5.30pm with local Winery Clarke Wines. The wine is free and so is the expertise!
What's happening?
If it's entertainment you're looking for this weekend, you won't have to travel far. A Night in Nashville is taking place on Friday and Saturday nights at the Orange Showground.
Factory Espresso is hosting Dilruk Jayasinha and Tom Ballard on Friday and Saturday nights also. The pair have been to Orange before and cafe owner Nick Gleeson said both times were a hit.
If partying is more your style Studio 2800 is holding their big Summer Beach Party, which is bound to be a great night out.
Kinross Wolaroi School are holding their Country Fair on Saturday at the school. They're promising a day of delectable foods, raffles, games and fun.
Weather
It's going to be a few showers predicted and the temperature should remain nice. Friday will be tops of 30 degrees a 40 per cent chance of up to one mil of rain forecasted. Saturday is expected to be 27 with a 50 per cent chance of up to three mil and Sunday will be 26 and clouds clearing. The Bureau of Meterology have advised sun protection as the UV index will be extreme on all three days.
What we're looking forward to
Thursday, March 7: The Lane Cellars tasting with Orange Mountain Wines
Thursday, March 7 to Sunday, March 10: Orange Chamber Music Festival
Friday, March 8: See Saw Wine and Music Mosaic for International Women's Day
Friday, March 8: A taste of Ireland at Orange Civic Theatre
Saturday March 9 and Sunday, March 10: Orange Running Festival
Thursday, March 14: The Lane Cellars tasting with Rowlee WInes
Friday, March 22 to Sunday, March 24: Orange Rainbow Festival
Friday March 22 to Sunday March 24: The Huddle, Orange
Friday, March 22nd: Austen Tayshus comedy night, dinner and a show
Friday, April 5 to Sunday, April 14: Orange FOOD Week
Thursday, May 2: Birds in the Bush event
Saturday, May 4: Stars of Orange
