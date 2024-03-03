Friend's suicide driving Caleb to make sure mental health battles don't go unnoticed

Seven years after his friend's death, Caleb Lewis has made it his mission to ensure those battling mental health issues aren't doing so alone.
In March 2017, 19-year-old Joseph Mateo died by suicide, with a Glenroi basketball court subsequently renamed in his honour.
"He was only a young fella," Mr Lewis said with a sadness that comes through watching someone's life be cut short too early.
Now he is in a position to make sure others don't suffer the same fate as his friend Joseph.
At the end of 2023, Mr Lewis took on the role of men's and family wellbeing coordinator within Orange Aboriginal Medical Service's social and emotional wellbeing team.
In essence, his job is to help those suffering from depression and suicidal thoughts.
He looks after 20 clients at the moment and makes about 30 home visits a week.
"It's just about getting out, checking on them or giving them a phone call if they're not home," Mr Lewis said.
"If they're at home and feeling a bit down, I'll take them out for an individual coffee session, have a yarn, see how they are and if they need to be linked in with a psychologist here."
A recent example saw Mr Lewis organise a trip to the Ophir Hotel to watch the Australian Indigenous All-Stars take on the New Zealand Maori Kiwis.
Although only six of his clients turned up, other members of the community saw what was going on and decided to pull up a chair and watch the football.
Mr Lewis takes great pleasure in being able to watch someone he's worked with spread their wings and go out on their own.
But getting help for mental health struggles is not a simple thing and often he gets clients returning for more support.
"Sometimes they do come back and that's alright. Nobody is going to stay away forever," Mr Lewis added.
"People are going to have their ups and downs. That's just life. We'll keep trying to support them as best we can.
"I go home pretty much everyday with a smile on my face. Helping just one person puts a smile on my face."
