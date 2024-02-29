Cops targeting theft of prime movers strike at Central West property

A man and woman will front court in Orange on Thursday charged with a string of alleged property and theft offences that caught the attention of a massive police sting focused on rural crime in the Central West.
Investigating large-scale theft of heavy machinery, plants, prime movers and other equipment across the state, Strike Force Subdivision arrested a man and woman - both aged 30 - on Wednesday at a home in a residential area in Condobolin.
The man was hit with 11 charges, including:
The woman was charged with aggravated break and enter dwelling in company steal. Two outstanding warrants were also executed for assault and domestic violence-related offences.
Both were refused bail to appear at Orange Local Court on February 29, 2024.
In October 2023, officers attached to the Rural Crime Prevention Team (RCPT) and Central West Police District established Strike Force Subdivision to investigate property thefts and other rural crime issues across NSW.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.