Central Western Daily
Home/News/Court & Crime
Crime

Cops targeting theft of prime movers strike at Central West property

By Staff Reporters
February 29 2024 - 1:21pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

A man and woman will front court in Orange on Thursday charged with a string of alleged property and theft offences that caught the attention of a massive police sting focused on rural crime in the Central West.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Get the latest Orange news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.