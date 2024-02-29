When we ruled this city: A week in Orange during September 2016, part I

Just a short trip in the time machine for When We Ruled This City, as we venture back to 2016, which, can you believe, is eight years ago.
Photographers Jude Keogh and Declan Rurenga were at the many parties and events held over September 16 to 18.
On the Friday Jude went to an art auction at Holy Trinity, Craft Alive at the Orange Function Centre, the Central West AFL presentation night at Orange Bowling Club and the Canobolas Hockey Club presentation night at Kelly's Hotel.
On the Saturday Jude was at Ernest Smith's 60th birthday party at Orange City Bowling Club, Orange Hawks Netball Club presentation night at the bowling club, Blowes Clothing Cup grand finals at Endeavour Oval and Robin Hood Netball Club's presentation night at the Hotel Canobolas.
On the Saturday Declan was at the Walk for Hope in Robertson Park.
