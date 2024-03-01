Ancient dance creating a "safe space for women" in Orange

For women who have experienced domestic violence or feel uncomfortable exercising around men, activities like jogging on the streets or going to commercial gyms can be intimidating.
That's where Shimmy Sistas steps in, offering a safe space for women of all ages and body types, where they can participate in the ancient art of belly dancing.
Min Rivers, founder of Shimmy Sistas, said belly dancing provides not only an effective exercise but a place for women to come together.
"I've come across women who are fleeing domestic violence and are looking for a safe space where they can work out and feel comfortable," she said.
"They knew if they came to a belly dancing class that it would be all women, and it would be nurturing and a safe space for them."
Dressed in her red bejewelled costume and goddess-like wings, Min Rivers said the dance celebrates women's diverse body shapes, but there's no need to show any skin.
"You do not need to show your tummy; some women are worried that they have to, but it's not necessary," she said.
"It's what I love most about belly dancing; it's colourful, it's vibrant and it embraces women of all shapes and sizes."
Ms Rivers said belly dance originates from the Middle East and is known for bringing generations of women together, with her oldest troupe member just turning 87 years old.
"Traditionally, the older dancers would be revered as the lead dancers, and the younger members would learn from them and perform with them, which is so interesting," she said.
With over three decades of teaching experience, Ms Rivers' said belly dance "was designed by women, for women", hence why she's offering a free come and try session on Sunday.
"It really works with the muscles of the abdominal area and your pelvic floor and the chest and the arms and also improves your balance and coordination."
"And getting together with other women is just so fun - I think we use our tummy muscles more from laughing than we do for shimmies."
Shimmy Sistas first began in Orange 18 years ago when Ms Rivers first moved to Orange from Canberra.
She is offering a free "come and try day", on Sunday, March 3 from 4pm to 5.30pm at the Orange Senior Citizens Centre form the Harris Farm car park entrance for any woman who wants to give belly dancing a go.
Additionally, she's offering three free classes and she said there are plenty of hip scarves and other costumes for women to borrow, so they don't need to buy anything.
