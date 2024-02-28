From 'buckets of water': Check out the evolution of the Orange fire brigade

The urgent cry of "Fire, fire!" echoed through Orange early one Sunday morning, signalling the devastating blaze that engulfed the Nelson Bros warehouse on Byng Street.
It was this fire, in 1868, that caused public outcry over the absence of a fire brigade and station facilities, so soon afterwards, the Orange Volunteer Fire Brigade was born.
This is one of the pivotal moments in Orange history that will be revealed at the Orange Regional Museum's new exhibition, "Orange 412: A history of our local Fire Brigade", opening on Friday, February 30.
The exhibition includes displays showcasing the town's very first fire brigade, with their initial firefighting methods using buckets of water, to advancing to a hose with a reel, drawn by a horse.
The firefighter's uniforms have, too, evolved, along with a key feature, the town's fire alarm, once a big bell.
The exhibition will also cater to children with an interactive fire truck, a pipe construction game and fire-fighter dress-ups.
The exhibition curator, Dr Mary-Liz Andrews said firefighters are often role models for children hence why they've dedicated a section for them at the exhibition.
"We've made sure that there's lots of hands-on interactives for kids, including dress ups," she said.
"And we've also got some blocks for younger kids and books for a bit of a breakout and quieter space."
The exhibition will also showcase the history of the Summer Street, Anson Street and East Orange fire stations, as well as the significant fire rescues that have taken place.
Another key part in fire brigade history is what Dr Andrews describes as Orange's "hey day", during the mid-century when the Orange fire brigade won three consecutive firefighting competitions.
According to Dr Andrew's the idea for the exhibition came from a community member with close links to the fire brigade, who suggested the museum looked into the history of firefighting.
"It became really clear that there were fantastic stories to be told and lots of great objects out there that would help us tell this story in a really beautiful way," she said.
"And we love telling local stories here at Orange Regional Museum."
The "Orange 412: A history of our local Fire Brigade" exhibition will open to the public on Friday March 1 at 6 pm and will be open normally from Saturday until July.
