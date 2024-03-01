Central Western Daily
Home/Comment

'Madness in our world' is having a real impact on our next generation

By Letters
March 2 2024 - 7:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

A recent report by education experts that relates to the lengthy closure of schools during the COVID-19 pandemic during 2020 and 2021 confirms the comments made by many parents and teachers.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Get the latest Orange news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.