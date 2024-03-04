Pearson 'all-in for rugby' after ACL rupture leads to new coaching role

It's baffling how a full-time university student dices her time between three jobs and a new assistant coaching role, but Molong's Jes Pearson makes it look easy.
In her second last year studying a Bachelor of Pharmacy with Charles Sturt University, the 20-year-old cross-code footy gun has future plans to do a stint in the Northern Territory as an Indigenous health worker.
But, before she graduates, Pearson remains determined to juggle employment between her town's local chemist, gym and pub.
And in this busy mix, she's thrown in an all-new training and coaching position with the Orange Emus Women's First XV squad.
"Since doing my knee, I've taken a step back and thought about what I really want to do, because I feel like a contributing factor to my injury was pushing it way too far with exercise on top of playing league tag, rugby union and rugby league," Miss Pearson said.
"I never have an off-season, so after a long time reflecting and weighing up what's best for me, I've decided to stick with just union this year.
"Emus is my home and union is where I feel the best, so finally making the choice to be all-in for rugby is really exciting."
Along with the women's forwards coach, Stu Brisbane, Pearson will spend most of her time at the side of the squad's backs coach, Mick Wallace.
Heading up some of her own drills during pre-season training, the young-gun says she's keen to keep learning from "some of the best".
But being back at Endeavour Oval goes a little deeper for the Western Rams 'The Whippet' kid and Orange Hawks' star fullback.
Her father - former Hawks' tag coach, Steve Pearson - is one of the "Emus Old Boys" after his heyday with the green machine.
"Dad's coached me since I was 10 or 11, so when I started with Emus a few years back, it just meant so much to him," she said.
"He's always been a very good driving influence in my life with footy, and whether it's being my toughest mentor or my best teacher at the time, he's always in my corner.
"He was a halfback in his time, so when I played a bit of the same position last year, he was the proudest man I'd ever seen.
"So, dad's just happy I'm back from my injury and that I've chosen Emus, because it's very special for both of us."
Copped in the first derby of the 2023 season during the Orange Hawks versus CYMS league tag match on May 26, Pearson suffered a full ACL rupture requiring surgery.
But if all keeps going well with Pearson's recovery and rehabilitation, her "changing journey" could result in a number under 15 if she takes to the field.
Pearson could be seen in the number nine or 10 jersey this season.
"I want to give halfback or fly-half a crack, because I think I've just fallen into fullback my whole footy career and I want to try something new," she said.
"It's been a very full-on commitment [with rehabilitation] to get here, and it's been emotionally draining because you don't see results that quickly, but I think when you commit to something, you just have to do it.
"So, it's been a really long slog, but my family has been amazing and very helpful, pushing me and saying 'come on, let's do it'.
"Now, I'm running and sprinting and jumping, but it didn't come without working hard and pushing through the pain to get here."
Which could stand to reason why she'll be a club asset both on and off the field this year, pledging to put in the hard yards with Emus whether she plays or not.
Because the whole point for Pearson is being amongst it - regardless of minutes on the paddock.
But if there's one thing the top-speed-sprinter knows, it's that there's a place for everyone in rugby.
"Women's rugby is such a welcoming sport and you don't have to be skinny and fast to make an impact, you can be large and strong out there, too," she said.
"For me, it's a very empowering feeling out there because I'm a very little person, so playing a contact sport is a very cool realisation of just how much your body can actually do.
"We're all capable of so much and it brings so many different people together, connecting us all in a really wonderful way.
"It feels good to go out onto the field and have younger girls wanting to learn from you, because I've been the one looking up to those women who've brought out the best in me, too."
