'Really difficult' decision leads to severe outnumbering in chambers

Outnumbered seven to one, a councillor's vote against a brand new development was overruled during the first ordinary meeting of the year for Cabonne Council in Molong.
Soil scientist and councillor, Andrew Rawson voiced his objections on Tuesday when a submission for a manufactured home and ancillary studio in Eugowra was tabled.
His stance against the development was not enough to persuade his peers.
"This is a really difficult one for me," he said.
"I'm very concerned about flood risk in our shire, particularly in Eugowra, and this is clearly a development application for someone to get on with their life and move on.
"But is this designed to be a temporary home, or designed to be a permanent solution?"
Councillor Rawson said the floor level of the proposed site was significantly below the level of the major flood through the shire in November, 2022.
Other concerns touched on the aesthetics of the building made of metal cladding and situated on piers with a timber deck.
"Certainly the studio out the back is not a problem, but the main building appears to be a shed," Mr Rawson said, "and excuse me for assuming that, but that's what it looks like.
"Is that really the sort of housing we want to see built in any of our towns on a replicated basis?
"I understand all of the difficulties here, but this doesn't appear to be a really good solution to me."
The former home on the site was demolished from severe flood damages, the tear-down part of flood recovery operations through the NSW Reconstruction Authority.
Recommended by council, part of rebuilding during the flood recovery period is for those impacted to seek out relocatable and transportable homes to enable "a reduced floor area".
This plan includes promoting a "variety of housing style availability" for the Eugowra community to address flood risk measures.
Noting the development being delayed by three months already, mayor Kevin Beatty touched on moving things forward for the applicant.
His response was after Mr Rawson raised waiting for the revised annual exceedance probability (AEP) results to surface.
"The flood study that's going to take place in Eugowra is going to take a couple of years," Mr Beatty said.
"We can't hold up progress for a couple of years, based on that."
Mr Rawson expressed his empathy for the people of the deluge-recovering town, saying he'd like to throw his fully support behind Eugowra.
While noting the frustration of wanting to "get out of pod homes" and into more permanent housing, the councillor remained convinced shed homes were not the answer.
Particularly when considering a changing climate predicted to bring increased rainfall and higher flood levels.
"This, to my mind, is the cart before the horse," he said, "and we're being asked to recommend something which is not a good solution, in my view.
"I think that better solutions can be made and it might take a bit more time, and I'm really sorry to the people involved who are trying to get back on their feet, but I'm not convinced this is the best solution."
Councillor Peter Batten said while he understood where Mr Rawson was coming from, he also thought the development "made sense".
Noting a former colleague building a shed home being "the best thing he ever did" in terms of better heating and cooling, Mr Batten spoke in favour of the application.
"This [build] is an attempt by a person to get back on their feet in Eugowra," he said.
"Types of dwellings, in terms of the metal cladding and metal roof, there are other buildings like that across this shire in other locations.
"I think we should definitely support this DA on that basis, and we've got strong advice from our staff that it meets the [necessary] requirements, and it does."
