Why was the premiership-winning coach 'dreading' the 2024 PMP season?

When the new year began and thoughts turned to the prospect of pre-season, it didn't excite Shawn Townsend.
Instead, it made the Dubbo CYMS coach pretty downbeat.
The thought of putting all that work in again after leading the Fishies to premiership glory after years of finals disappointment only a few months earlier was a difficult one to grapple with.
"I went through January just sitting there thinking, I helped and did a bit of the job last year and I don't need to do it again," Townsend said.
"I don't really want to get into the grind again ... I went through December and January just questioning whether I really wanted to do it and whether I'd get something out of it."
But it didn't take long for the fire to start burning within Townsend again.
After just a couple of sessions it was clear there was no premiership hangover within the team. The energy and motivation was there and it quickly spread to the coach.
"I had helped the club to a degree last year and I thought it could be done but now once I'm back, I'm loving it," Townsend said, heading into his fourth season in the top job.
"I was really dreading it through December and January. I think it was just because I was in holiday mode and we (our family) had been down the coast for a couple of days and I think I just didn't want to go back to work or anything either.
"But now we're back and it's just a good vibe. All the boys have come back happy, they're fit, there's great energy.
"It's pretty enjoyable going to training at the moment."
CYMS is roughly six weeks into its pre-season program and the results are already clear to see.
Players' times in sessions have improved and fitness levels "are trekking in the right direction".
It's been a welcome return for Townsend who had concerns there could be some kind of premiership hangover among his players.
The 2023 triumph was one greatly celebrated after years of finals heartbreak.
CYMS finishing minor premiers, often unbeaten, and then suffering a grand final defeat had become something of a common occurrence during the past decade.
The Fishies finished top of the Group 11 pool last season - losing only twice in the regular season - and then they produced a clinical grand final performance to down Mudgee 25-12.
The focus ahead of the title defence is very much on the training paddock rather than trial matches.
The club had considered attending the weekend's West Wyalong Knockout but a number of players were unavailable, meaning the now annual Foundation Fathers Cup clash with Orange CYMS will likely be the only pre-season match.
That fixture will likely be played at Molong in April ahead of round one of the PMP on April 27/28.
The regular CYMS Green v CYMS White intra-club match will also be played.
"That will be about 40 minutes and I'll just referee and I can control it and I'll let things flow and get a bit of a blow out that way," Townsend said.
"We're not too fussed about trials."
Dubbo CYMS will host the Macquarie Raiders in round one of the 2024 season at Apex Oval.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.