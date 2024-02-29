Tranquil luxury with unmatched views

Central Western Daily's Property of the Week, Friday March 1: 916 Lower Lewis Ponds Road, Orange:
This stunning and tranquil haven lies just 17 kilometres from the thriving CBD of Orange. It is the perfect property offering a gorgeous escape and plenty of privacy, while still being less than a 20 minute drive to all the facilities and conveniences that Orange provides.
Located at 916 Lower Lewis Ponds Road, this property boasts luxury and relaxation that only life on the land can provide.
Listing agent Chris Mason said you can feel the comfort as soon as you walk through the front door. "As you step inside the home, you are greeted to a large open plan living and dining area escalated by high raked ceilings and complemented with plantation shutters," he said. "The fresh paint here adds that extra touch of luxury and renewed feeling."
Keep walking around and you enter the kitchen complete with a convenient walk-in pantry, 900mm free standing oven, and topped off with Caesarstone bench tops. The cosy wood fire and split-system air conditioning keep this space comfortable all year round.
The main bedroom is at this end of the home and boasts walk-in robes and an ensuite bathroom. An additional bedroom with built-in robe sits adjacent.
As you head down the hallway you are met with another two bedrooms with built-in robes, along with the main bathroom providing both a bathtub and shower, and the laundry which has plenty of storage. All the bedrooms have new carpet and ducted gas heating.
Outside, Chris said the features continued. "You'll become marvelled by the unmatched views over Ophir and beyond," he said. "The property sits on a sprawling 3.87 hectares or approximately 10 acres, and all you can hear are the birds chirping in the distance.
When you pull up the driveway and you can park inside the gigantic shed which is fitted with 5.3kw solar panels, and there is still plenty of room to house all your toys or convert half into a workshop space.
A 132,000 litre water tank sits in the enclosed backyard surrounded with mature trees and you can just imagine sipping your morning coffee from the front patio and embracing the natural beauty surrounding the large dam and three paddocks.
The property is perfect for sheep or alpacas, while a chicken shed and animal shelter that are encompassed by secure fencing, complete the countryside charm.
