New club's bold move bucks tradition to improve players' wellbeing

The Orange United Sports Club has received recognition for its decision to prohibit alcohol consumption during home games.
The move was enacted after the club's recognition of the risks associated with alcohol consumption, combined with player fatigue, and long distance travel for sports competitions across the Central West region.
Orange United Sports Club president, Katrina Hausia said the club is committed to member safety and has implemented new policies to help address those risks.
"Our club does not supply alcohol, or have it consumed at our home games," Ms Hausia said.
"After identifying fatigue was a risk for some players driving more than two hours both ways to play, we introduced courtesy buses to help them stay safe."
Beyond players' physical safety, the club has also been recognised for their support of players' mental health and for their inclusive policies that help members who are struggling financially.
"We will support anyone to overcome any barrier, whether that means reduced membership fees, uniform costs, transport, or daily expenses," Ms Hausia said.
Their dedication to player welfare earned the Orange United Sports Club the title of the 2023 Good Sports National Club of the Year.
The award celebrates Australia's top community sporting club for their dedication to member health and wellbeing, as well as their efforts in addressing issues like alcohol, illicit drugs, and safe transport in sports.
Club President Katrina Hausier said "to win these awards is such a huge thing for a small club that started from nothing and is run solely by volunteers - we are so excited."
"Good Sports has shown us the importance of modelling positive behaviours not just on home turf, but out in the wider community too."
The program was integrated across six sports, including basketball, netball, touch football, soccer, league tag, cultural dance, and rugby league.
According to Good Sports, over the past 25 years, the program has reduced risky drinking at participating clubs by 37 per cent and has seen a 42 per cent reduction of alcohol-related accidents among Good Sports club members and supporters.
The club also won the Good Sports National Safe Transport Award, and were announced runners-up for the Good Sports National Mental Health Excellence Award and the Good Sports National Junior Club of the Year.
