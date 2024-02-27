History for water authority as leadership shift refocuses on major projects

There's a new chair and a slice of history for the Central Tablelands Water County Council, signalling a changing of the guard.
After a decade at the helm of the water supply authority for Blayney, Cabonne and Weddin shire councils, Blayney councillor David Somervaille has stepped down from his post as chairperson.
Signalling his intention to end his time as chair at the most recent Central Tablelands Water (CTW) meeting in Blayney on February 21, Cr Somervaille has been lauded for his contribution over his 10 years in the top job.
During this time, Cr Somervaille was instrumental in driving significant improvements in CTW's infrastructure and operations, including major projects such as the new 12 megalitre reservoir at the Carcoar Water Treatment Plant; and bi-directional potable pipelines between CTW and Orange City Council, and CTW and Cowra Council water supply systems; as well as regional advocacy for town water security with respective State and Federal Ministers.
Cabonne councillor Andrew Rawson has taken over as chairperson.
Deputy chairperson for the last two years, Cr Rawson said he is "honoured and humbled" to be elected as chair.
He thanked Cr Somervaille for his contribution to the council and welcomed the appointment of Weddin Shire councillor Michelle Cook as deputy chairperson. Cr Cook is the first female deputy chair for the CTW council.
"The Belubula Water Security Project (BWSP), including the proposed Lake Rowlands augmentation and pipeline to Carcoar Dam, is a current priority project that stemmed from Cr Somervaille's vision and support over many years," Cr Rawson said.
He added water security and environmental protection are among his strategic priorities for the coming term.
Cr Rawson said progress in the BWSP was essential, the development of a climate change adaptation plan too, and improved knowledge around catchment management and environmental flows obligations for the council would be key outcomes the new CTW leadership would strive to achieve.
"These will help ensure that CTW continues to provide high quality and sustainable potable water supplies to our region during times of climatic volatility," he said.
"Again, I can only say how grateful I am for the opportunity to represent CTW," Cr Cook said.
