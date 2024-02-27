The changing face of a male-dominated industry, Charlotte is 'killing it'

There are more than 70,000 mechanics in Australia, but one of the more recent to hit the tools in Orange isn't like most of them.
Charlotte Hopcraft couldn't care less about being a young woman in a male-dominated industry, with the 16-year-old female trainee starting her apprenticeship about three weeks ago with Craig Harvey's Mechanical Repairs.
Miss Hopcraft is one of roughly 600 female mechanics across the country - effectively less than one per cent of the work force - but she doesn't think twice about the numbers.
"I don't really think of it as 'oh, I'm a girl and I can do this', because I'm just a person who knows how to do it now and I like being able to do things myself," she said.
"I try not to look at it from a gender perspective, because I don't like people to think of me like that, and I think it can kind of makes those stereotypes a little bit worse when it's looked at that way.
"For sure, there aren't many females doing it, but I'm just a mechanic and a normal person, really."
Miss Hopcraft left James Sheahan Catholic High School during Year 10 in 2023, saying she struggled to feel motivated when it came to subjects that interested her.
It's why she ended up enrolling to do a Certificate III in Light Vehicle Mechanical Technology in Orange with TAFE NSW.
Mates back in school and a friend of her father's, Miss Hopcraft reached out to mechanic shop owner Craig Harvey to see if he'd give her a run in the workshop.
"We weren't thinking about putting on an apprentice at all when Charlotte walked into the workshop," Mr Harvey said, "but within about two minutes, she convinced me to give her a trial, and one hour into her trial, she had a job.
"I've coached a lot of females over the years with basketball and I just love how different their mindset is to a male, which is usually 'she'll be 'right' or 'we'll just bluff our way through it because near enough is good enough'.
"Whereas you'll get young girls and women whose determination and attention to detail is second to none, and Charlotte's killing it already.
"She's bloody awesome."
Describing Miss Hopcraft as "stubborn in the best way" and "a little perfectionist", Mr Harvey said the young gun's future has all the makings of sporting a fine technician.
He credited her ability to not only pull things, like start motors, apart, but to then be able to put them back together - and quite quickly, too.
Admittedly, Miss Hopcraft said she felt a bit anxious to begin with, although it wasn't long until she felt right at home in the Peisley Street workshop.
"After those nerves went, I loved it, straight away," she said.
"It's been really good to get along with everyone and I think that's what made the transition easy, because it's just nice and casual here.
"But Craig's been the best, because he's barely like a boss and more like an understanding friend, so I feel pretty lucky to be here."
Miss Hopcraft's automotive interests stem from four-wheel driving with her boyfriend, and a motorbike-building dad.
But it still circles back to a feeling of independence for the rookie mechanic, who experiences a great need for autonomy when tackling challenges in life.
"I don't really have the biggest knowledge yet, because I started from nothing with no prior knowledge, but I'm enjoying getting to know the really basic things because I like being able to look at something that needs fixing and then work it out," Miss Hopcraft said.
"I get really interested in things when I'm passionate about them, which is why I struggled with school a bit because of topics I had no interest in at all.
"But this is completely different and something that I love because it pushes me to figure things out myself and to keep trying until I can get it."
If all goes well with her current course and apprenticeship, Miss Hopcraft said she might move into a speciality area of mechanics.
Tossing up ideas to be an "auto sparky" if she tacks on automotive electrical technology to her study load, the young apprentice is feeling good all-round - in the present day, and for her future.
