Central Western Daily
Home/News/Court & Crime

Driver found dead after ute leaves road and crashes into tree stump

By Staff Reporters
Updated February 27 2024 - 8:33am, first published 8:32am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

An elderly man has been killed in a single-vehicle crash about 90 minutes south of Blayney.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Get the latest Orange news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.