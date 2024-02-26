Driver found dead after ute leaves road and crashes into tree stump

An elderly man has been killed in a single-vehicle crash about 90 minutes south of Blayney.
Emergency services were called to Wheeo, a small location around 100 kilometres directly south of Blayney, on Monday evening just before 6pm.
There they found an 87-year-old man dead after they discovered a ute had left Wheeo Road and hit a tree stump.
A report will be prepared for the information of the Coroner.
