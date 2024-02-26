Teen driver vomits on himself as he waits for midnight Macca's feast

A DRUNK-driver who vomited on himself while waiting for a midnight meal at a fast food restaurant has told the court he made a "dumb" decision.
Chiranjeev Singh Kalsi, 18, of Ignatius Place, Kelso pleaded guilty in Bathurst Local Court on February 7, 2024 to high-range drink-driving and using an unregistered car.
Kalsi went through the drive-through at McDonald's in Kelso about 12.30am on December 21, 2023 when staff noticed he was drunk, court documents state.
After ordering his meal, Kalsi was directed to wait in the waiting bay while staff called police.
As officers arrived a short time later, they saw Kalsi's white Toyota Camry was moving through the carpark before it stopped on an angle in a parking space.
The court heard as police walked up to Kalsi, they could see he had vomited "profusely" all over himself, the car and the ground.
He was subject to an alcohol breath test, which came back positive.
Kalsi was arrested and taken to Bathurst Police Station, where he gave a second positive alcohol test of 0.154.
Checks revealed the registration on Kalsi's car had expired on December 8, 2023.
Police said - as noted in court papers - that Kalsi was a "high danger" to the community as he could barely walk or talk, let alone drive.
Magistrate Elizabeth Ellis began the dressing down of Kalsi by saying "it's bad" after noting the "very high reading" he blew while on a licence that required a reading of zero.
A self-represented Kalsi said he had been drinking at a Bathurst pub that night and made the "dumb decision" to drive to McDonald's to get food.
"That's when I realised I was drunk," he said.
Kalsi was placed on a community correction order for 12 months, and fined $3272.
He was also banned from driving for nine months.
Once the disqualification period is lifted, Kalsi must have an alcohol interlock device installed in his vehicle for two years.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.