'I just want a cigarette': Lifetime bans to hotel and 7-Eleven breached

A man has appeared in court from behind bars after ignoring lifetime bans from 7-Eleven and The Ophir Hotel.
Bradley Jeffery Rodwell, of Ibis Crescent, Orange, appeared in Orange Local Court via a video link on Thursday, February 22, 2024.
His solicitor Matthew Tedeschi said 25-year-old Rodwell would remain in custody regardless of the sentence he received.
"There's offences and there's bail refused matters," Mr Tedeschi said.
At the time of his arrest on December 22, 2023, Rodwell was on parole. That jail sentence ended on March 2, 2024.
However, Rodwell is also subject to community correction orders until April 13, 2026.
According to court documents, Rodwell ignored a lifetime ban from the Ophir Hotel in Orange on December 12, 2023.
He entered the hotel in Orange via the gaming entrance foyer about 11.19am and made his way into the poker machine room.
An employee engaged to him he was banned from the location and that she would call the police.
Rodwell said to her, "I just want a cigarette, have you got one?"
He then left the location and the witness contacted the police.
About 1pm the same day, police attended the location and obtained a copy of the CCTV which showed Rodwell inside the hotel.
About 11.28pm on Friday, December 22, 2023, police found Rodwell outside the Metropolitan Hotel on Byng Street, in Orange. He was asked about the trespass and made admissions to being inside the Ophir Hotel.
Two days after police spoke to Rodwell about the hotel trespass he ignored a lifetime ban at the 7-Eleven on Bathurst Road.
According to the court documents, he was issued the ban in 2017 for undisclosed reasons and a second banning notice was issued on July 20, 2023.
However, on December 24, 2023, the franchisee contacted police at 6pm to inform them Rodwell was outside the business and refusing to leave.
When police arrived at 6.15pm the franchisee said Rodwell had just left and had been coming in over the last couple of days.
Magistrate Joy Boulos convicted Rodwell for both trespassing offences but did not impose further penalties.
