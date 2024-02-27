Unregistered Commodore strapped to trailer helps cops nab bad driver

A man has lost his licence again after he was caught driving while disqualified when he was just a few months short of being able to get a new licence.
Adrian Ethan Slattery of Canowindra appeared in Orange Local Court on Thursday, February 22, 2024, after previously pleading guilty to driving while his licence was disqualified.
Slattery was caught because he was towing an unregistered Holden Commodore on a car trailer in Orange about 3.30pm on November 21, 2023.
Police stopped him in Endsleigh Avenue, Orange, so they could inspect the load and check if it was properly secured.
Slattery had three adult passengers in his car when police stopped him.
When the police asked to see his driver's licence he said, "I don't have it, it's suspended".
Police checks revealed his driver's licence was disqualified from April 19, 2023 until February 19, 2024 after he was convicted in Cowra Local Court for driving while his licence was cancelled or refused.
Solicitor Jade Saxelby said Slattery was not the initial driver of the car but took over from his grandfather due to concerns about his grandfather's driving.
"He made the decision to drive," she said.
"He does live in Canowindra and is employed here in Orange, he is working part time."
Magistrate Joy Boulos said Slattery was eligible for a 25 per cent sentence discount for making an early guilty plea.
However, she was not impressed by his decision to drive.
"There were a number of people in the car with you when you knew you were not permitted to drive," Ms Boulos said.
"For someone who has had their licence since 2015 you are not someone who has demonstrated competence with the road rules.
"In relation to this matter today you need to be deterred from behaving this way.
"I also need to protect the community."
Ms Boulos convicted Slattery and gave him a 12-month community correction order with an additional six-month driving disqualification.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.