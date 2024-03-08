Central Western Daily
Court

Serial offender pushes the limit despite serving time in jail for similar crimes

By Staff Reporters
March 9 2024 - 4:00am
A man who tried to pass himself off as his brother to avoid arrest has faced court after his deception was foiled.

