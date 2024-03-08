Serial offender pushes the limit despite serving time in jail for similar crimes

A man who tried to pass himself off as his brother to avoid arrest has faced court after his deception was foiled.
Samuel Jacob Ringk of Roseberry Place, Blayney and formally of Wakeford Street, Orange, was charged with two counts of driving while his licence was disqualified.
The 31-year-old was sentenced in Orange Local Court on Thursday, February 22, 2024.
According to court documents, Ringk was driving on South Terrace at Orange about 6.20am on January 10, 2024, when police stopped him for random testing.
He had four other occupants in the vehicle when he was stopped.
When asked for his driver's licence, he told the police, "I forgot it. I'm just going down the road to get it".
He then gave his brother's name, address and birth date. Police made inquiries but their data terminal failed to load so he was allowed to leave the location after passing a breath test.
A short time later the results from the checks came through and police discovered he'd given them incorrect details so they followed the vehicle which had stopped at a South Terrace address.
Police confronted the driver and told him they believed he was Samuel Ringk.
He continued to refute the accusation and stated that his licence was inside the premises. He was asked to stay with police while one of the passengers collected the licence from inside the house. No one could find it and the driver could not state where it was.
While they were waiting police noticed a square lump in his right back pocket that looked like a wallet. When asked he said, "I don't have one, there is nothing there". He eventually pulled the wallet from his pocket and inside was his photo ID in his name.
Checks revealed he had been sentenced to two years' jail in Parkes Local Court on October 25, 2019, for driving while his licence was disqualified. He was also declared a habitual offender which resulted in him being disqualified from driving until February 19, 2034.
Ringk was also jailed for driving while his licence was disqualified in Parkes Local Court on August 17, 2015.
A month after the incident in Orange, Ringk was caught driving while his licence was disqualified in Blayney.
According to the court documents he was driving on Ogilvy Street about 2.10pm on February 16, 2024.
He was stopped because people were aware that a person with a warrant for their arrest used the vehicle.
Ringk pulled over in Palmer Street near the intersection of Orange Road and returned a negative breath test.
Police checks revealed he was a disqualified driver and had an outstanding warrant for a similar traffic matter.
That warrant was issued in Orange Local Court on February 15, 2024.
He was arrested and taken back to Bathurst Police Station.
Ringk was in custody when he appeared in court via an audio visual link on February 22, 2024.
Magistrate Joy Boulos said Ringk was locked up after his bail was refused by a registrar and he had been convicted for the driving matters in his absence.
He spent six days in custody before his court appearance.
Solicitor Matthew Tedeschi said Ringk was subject to intensive corrections orders, which remain in place.
Mr Tedeschi said Ringk could have previously challenged the habitual offender declaration.
"There is a chance he might not have been disqualified at all had he engaged with [Transport for NSW]," Mr Tedeschi said.
However, he said Ringk didn't and wasn't aware he could challenge the habitual offender declaration and instead drove while his licence was disqualified.
"These are run of the mill drive while disqualifieds," Mr Tedeschi siad.
"His last offence for driving was 2019, it was full-time [jail] but formed part of an aggregated sentence.
"In my submissions this doesn't cross the threshold."
Mr Tedeschi said Ringk had also entered into a rehabilitation program.
However, police prosecutor Sergeant Chris Brien said the custody threshold was crossed.
"This is now his eighth drive while disqualified," Sergeant Brien said.
"He's had total disregard for the disqualification, he's served terms of imprisonment for driving while disqualified previously."
Ms Boulous said she appreciated it was Ringk's eighth offence but "had he received the right legal advice at the time he may have had a licence".
She also took into account that he had not committed an offence since 2019.
Ms Boulous convicted Ringk for both driving offences and for lying about his identity.
For the January driving offence she gave him a nine-month community correction order and disqualified his driver's licence for 12 months.
She also gave him a 12-month CCO and disqualified for 12 months for the February driving offence.
He did not incur further penalty for misleading police about his identity.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.