Drug dealer discovered with meth hiding in car during random breath test

A drug dealer initially claimed 12 grams of methamphetamine found in his car was for personal use.
However, after his arrest Ayden Kind of East Orange admitted to police that he had been selling the drugs.
The 31-year-old was in custody when he appeared in Orange Local Court on Thursday, February 22, 2024, to face a single charge of supplying methamphetamine.
According to court documents, police stopped Kind's vehicle for a roadside breath test on McLachlan Street at 2.45am on January 25, 2024.
He had two passengers with him in the vehicle who both had a long history of drug use and possession in the area.
Kind also admitted to using the drug ice a couple of hours before he was stopped.
He submitted to a drug test with a positive result so he was arrested for a secondary test.
Due to their knowledge of the occupants and the positive drug test police searched Kind and his vehicle.
Although he had nothing on his person, police did find 12 grams of methamphetamine inside the glove box.
The drugs were contained in small plastic boxes and resealable bags. There were also a large number of empty satchel bags in the glove box and a set of scales.
Kind said the drugs were for personal use.
However, after being taken to Orange Police Station, Kind said he bought the drugs about a week earlier for $2000 to $3000 with the purpose of selling them in the local area to make money.
He said he sold bags of the drug to five friends in the local area for $40 to $50 a bag.
Police also seized Kind's phone, which contained messages clearly showing he had been supplying the drug.
A secondary drug test at the police station returned positive results for methamphetamine and THC, which is the active ingredient in cannabis. However, police were still waiting for forensic analysis results when Kind was sentenced for the drug supply charge on Thursday.
Kind pleaded guilty to the drug supply charge.
Solicitor Matthew Tedeschi said his client works full-time earning between $3000 and $4000 each pay period.
"He's before the court for the very first time for anything non traffic related," Mr Tedeschi said.
"He saved the police significant time and money by making these submissions."
Mr Tedeschi added that Kind spent the night in custody before appearing in court.
Magistrate Joy Boulos said she would award Kind a 25 per cent sentence discount for making an early guilty plea.
"These offences are prevalent in the community and they have a wide impact on the community," Ms Boulos said.
"You said some of it was for personal use and then you made full and frank admissions you were going to sell it on for other people."
Ms Boulos convicted Kind and placed him on an 18-month supervised community correction order that will require rehabilitation and treatment for illicit drug and alcohol misuse.
