'Your wildest nightmares': Watch as heavy duty tools used during rescue

It's rare for people outside of rescue services to witness the process of dismantling a car to extricate a person from a car accident.
However, Canobolas Rural Technology High School students had the opportunity to observe this process in a bid to raise awareness of the consequences of reckless driving.
Using heavy tools, resembling giant spanners and pliers, weighing 40 kilograms each, firefighters from the Orange Fire and Rescue Station demonstrated how cars are disassembled to access trapped car-crash victims.
Head firefighter Tom Fenlon said the demonstration allowed the students to reflect on the potential outcomes of their actions on the road, particularly after the number of car crashes over the summer.
"We make it as real as possible so they can consider what could happen to them or one of their friends," Mr Fenlon said.
Step by step, Mr Fenlon explained to the year 10, 11 and 12 students how they use machinery to safely remove the doors and the roof of the car.
He also explained the protection measures in place, like placing glasses over the victim's eyes to protect them from shattered glass and covering the unreleased air bags to prevent them from exploding mid-rescue.
Senior firefighter, Andrew Mackinney said the program is designed to try and educate young people who are first getting their licence.
"A lot of young people get their licence and they experience a sense of freedom and a sense of invulnerability," Mr Mackinney said.
"But unfortunately, you're not invulnerable."
The demonstration is an effective and safe way to show a car crash rescue to young students, but Mr Mackinney reiterated that it's very different from a real accident.
He said the demonstration doesn't include the screams from the victims and the horrific injuries rescue services have to witness.
"It's something you would not see in your wildest nightmares," he said.
"We've had incidences where the car is encapsulated to the point where we couldn't even see the driver.
"If the demonstration can influence just one person to just think about what they're doing behind the wheel then I think we've done our job."
Deputy principal of Canobolas Rural Technology High School, Tristan Goodwin stressed the importance of students witnessing the harsh reality of car accidents.
"I think the shock factor is a really important thing, as car crashes can be glamorised on TV or in the movies," Deputy Principal Goodwin said.
"But I think when you see it in real life, the amount of tools and machinery that it takes to remove someone from a vehicle, it's a really powerful thing for them to see firsthand."
Franky Tan, a student at Canobolas High, said the demonstration has motivated him to be more cautious while driving.
"I was in a car crash, not a big one, but I can see what could've happened," the school student said.
"Now, when I'm driving I want to keep my eyes on the road and look for every small detail, and not be influenced by peer pressure."
The deputy principal said the demonstration has previously taken place at the school "a very long time ago" and he wants to bring it back every year for year 10, 11 and 12 students.
