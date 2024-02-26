'Phenomenal' Pullen pushes through illness to score title-winning knock

Cooper Pullen defied sickness to lead Orange to representative cricket glory with an astonishing knock of 99 not out.
Pullen's performance proved match-winning for the Orange under 16s side in the Greg Griffith Shield final against Dubbo White at Wade Park on Sunday, February 25.
Batting at first drop and facing 124 deliveries, the Cowra product scored at a brisk pace as Orange chased down Dubbo's score of 209 with three overs to spare to claim their third-straight title.
He was ably supported by Toby Middleton (31) and Oliver Brincat (46 not out) with the latter joining him in a 146-run partnership.
Coach Stu Middleton heaped praise on the Cavaliers player after the match, revealing he had risen from his sick bed to play.
"Cooper has been sick all week so it was a phenomenal performance by him to score 99 not out in a grand final," he said.
"To have the mental strength to get through the pain and exhaustion was unbelievable and it's shown how far he's come as a cricketer.
"Credit probably needs to go to Ollie Brincat too as they shared in the match winning partnership of 138.
"That's the best Ollie's batted this season in my eyes and to do it in the grand final was top notch."
Middleton said the future of cricket in the Colour City was in safe hands after the side finished their campaign unbeaten, with plenty of players regularly turning out for first grade sides.
"I'm over the moon really as all of the hard work has paid off from the pre-season training, to season proper and now the grand final," he said.
"The boys have performed so well this year and I couldn't be more proud of their effort. Today's win has been the icing on the cake.
"It's hard to win at least one match these days but to win every game this season is an unbelievable achievement and the boys obviously deserve all the credit.
"That makes it three in a row for the Orange under 16 side too. Senior cricket in Orange is certainly looking bright in the future."
Sunday afternoon brought down the curtain on a distinguished representative coaching career for Middleton.
He took the time to pay tribute to all he had coached and worked with in the course of the past 12 years.
"A big thanks to my co-coach Dan Brincat who I've coached alongside for a few years now," he said.
"He's an excellent coach who I have so much respect for and is a great mate.
"I've seen a lot of presidents and committees in 12 years but no matter who's in charge they're always there to make things easy for the coaches and we appreciate all the little things they do behind the scenes.
"Thanks to our wonderful parents who helped make this journey a dream, whether it's getting the players to the games or to training and helping out on game days.
"You're the backbone of the side and the coaches can't thank them enough.
"To my family, I couldn't have done it without your support and patience. Love you lots."
