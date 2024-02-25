Out and about in Orange: See who was on the town this weekend

It has been a busy weekend in Orange over the last weekend in February.
CENTRAL Western Daily photographer Carla Freedman was busy snapping away across the city.
On Friday, Carla went to the Eras Tour Party at Heifer Station. You can find those photos here. She also stopped in at the Community Recognition Awards and Bonner Cup grand final and grabbed some social photos there too.
On Saturday Carla went to the Ladies Day at the Races, the State Emergency Services training at the Ex-Services Club, Mitch Fanning's 30th birthday at the Club's cocktail bar and dinner at the Robin Hood.
On Sunday Carla travelled out to Nashdale for the Big Summer Barbecue at See Saw. Those photos will go live on Monday evening. Check back in on our social media or website to see those pictures.
Did you miss our kindergarten photos? Check out the Big Steps for Tiny Feet gallery here.
Sign up to our latest newsletter: The Catch-Up
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.