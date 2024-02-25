Central Western Daily
Home/News/Court & Crime
Court

Banned 'beast' punches bouncer in the face after mate hurls spit: 'Big wake up call'

Jay-Anna Mobbs
By Jay-Anna Mobbs
Updated February 26 2024 - 10:34am, first published February 25 2024 - 8:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

A 30-YEAR-OLD man has narrowly escaped a prison sentence after he punched a security guard in the face in the midst of a drunken outburst.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Jay-Anna Mobbs

Jay-Anna Mobbs

Journalist

Reporter for the Western Advocate. First began as a sports journalist with ACM in 2018 before moving on to cover news and court.

Get the latest Orange news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.