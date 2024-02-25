Ticketless Taylor fans shake it off at Heifer Station Eras Tour Party

Taylor Swift fans not in Sydney this weekend would want to have been in Orange.
Heifer Station held the Eras Tour party on Friday night which is the only place you'd want to be if you weren't able to get tickets to see Tay Tay yourself.
DJ Elligant played an entire Taylor Swift set while fans swapped friendship bracelets and talked about their favourite album.
Taylor's Sydney concerts have not been without drama. Rain on Friday night delayed the popstar's entrance by 20 minutes and cancelled the opening opening act. But Swifties battled the elements to make sure they saw the cultural icon.
US pop icon Katy Perry and UK singer Rita Ora have been sighted at the Sydney shows.
The pop star will perform another concert on Sunday night.
