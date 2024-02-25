Central Western Daily
Home/Multimedia/Footy Multimedia
Watch

Controversial try ruling denies Cole and Henry's world title bid

DU
By Dominic Unwin
Updated February 25 2024 - 4:27pm, first published 12:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Jack Cole and Liam Henry fell agonisingly short of history as Penrith Panthers were denied a maiden World Club Challenge title in the dying seconds.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
DU

Dominic Unwin

Sports journalist

Sports reporter in Orange with the Central Western Daily. Previously at Goulburn Post and Southern Highland News. Got a yarn? Send me an email via dominic.unwin@austcommunitymedia.com.au

Get the latest Orange news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.