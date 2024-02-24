Those big smiles just hit differently

It's been a massive week for the Central Western Daily.
Our experienced, award-winning photography team of Jude Keogh and Carla Freedman have been busy since day one of the school term travelling around Orange and the region to snap the fresh faces at our schools.
The Big Steps for Tiny Feet special was launched online on Thursday and then in print on Friday.
It's always a huge edition for us.
Of course, that's because starting kindy is a massive step for both child and family.
The excitement, the anxiousness, the emotion ... they're all big steps for those oh so tiny feet. It's hard not to smile when looking at the smiles on those little faces.
And that's why it brings us so much joy bringing you all that special edition each and every year.
This year's Big Steps for Tiny Feet was among the most popular pieces of content we've produced in the last 12 months.
Our online gallery continues to be viewed in record numbers while we print more hard copies to help cater for the demand, too.
We know you all love viewing our galleries ... but this milestone moment in the lives of our most precious little people hits differently.
To check out the 2024 kindy classes from across the region, check out the gallery here.
Have a great Sunday.
Editor, Nick McGrath
