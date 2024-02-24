Why this Kinross teen is making support bags for domestic violence victims

A teenage legal studies student is raising money to produce support bags for domestic violence (DV) victims, after learning at school about the high DV rate in the central west.
Emily Zell, 17 years old from Gilgandra - who goes to boarding school in Orange - said she wants to fill bags with toiletries and other support items so DV victims fleeing abuse can access the bags from local police and women's shelters.
She said she learned in class that DV in central and far west NSW is "3.6 times more common than the rest of the state", and Gilgandra has "the 16th highest incident rate of DV in NSW - and that is only the cases that are reported".
"I love my community and living in a regional place but the downsides to having limited police presence and people who are troubled, bored, angry and isolated among a myriad of other things means so many people aren't as fortunate," she said on her fundraiser.
"I want to be able to pack bags that I can fill with support items for DV victims for when they seek help. They are filled with toiletries, everyday needs and other comfort items like books, activities, treats and other things that will serve as a comfort and semblance of everyday life.
"The filled bags cost around $50-$60 each and will be donated to shelters, support organisations and police stations in our area to be able to use when needed."
Emily told the ACM she was studying family law in class when she learned Dubbo and Gilgandra were "some of the worst LGAs in the Orana region" for DV.
"There's not much I can do as a person, I can't stop it or prevent it, but it got me thinking and I thought it might be something I can do to help somebody," she said.
Emily said she had approached local police as well as Orana Support Service who had encouraged her. She hoped to store the bags at these services for women to take when they needed them.
Each bag has such items as period pads, a hairbrush, toothpaste and toothbrush, chocolates and entertainment such as a novel.
Emily said she hoped to raise enough money to keep making the bags and in the future she'd like to make bags for kids, too.
"I made my first initial bag, but here on out I've raised almost $300 and that will allow me to have six bags and I'd love to continue it," she said.
Emily's mum, Penny Zell, said she was proud of her daughter.
"I'm proud of Emily, not just because she's our child, but because she has chosen to use her spare time to do something to help others," Mrs Zell told the Daily Liberal.
"By playing a part in assisting people in need, she will join an amazing community of people in Gilgandra and surrounds who do small and big things to improve the lives of others."
