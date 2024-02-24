Central Western Daily
Home/Community
Community

Why this Kinross teen is making support bags for domestic violence victims

Sarah Falson
By Sarah Falson
February 25 2024 - 6:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

A teenage legal studies student is raising money to produce support bags for domestic violence (DV) victims, after learning at school about the high DV rate in the central west.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Sarah Falson

Sarah Falson

Journalist, ACM

Daily Liberal journalist. I love telling people's stories. Get in touch at sarah.falson@austcommunitymedia.com.au

Get the latest Orange news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.