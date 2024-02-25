This section of the Mitchell Highway's $50m makeover is up for a facelift

Up to eight weeks of asphalting is on the agenda during the next stage of work at the "Vittoria Curve" section of the Mitchell Highway between Bathurst and Orange.
Work at the section - which includes widening the road, removing vegetation, building a protected right-turn bay and installing flexible safety barriers on the edge of the road and on the centre line - got started in March 2023 and the advice then was that it would take about 18 months to complete.
Transport for NSW's latest update on the work says traffic conditions will change next week as safety barriers are removed.
The removal of the barriers will take place between 7pm and 5am and is expected to take two nights to complete, starting on Monday, February 26.
Asphalting work will then start on Wednesday, February 28 and is expected to take up to eight weeks to complete, according to Transport for NSW.
The hours for that work will be 6am to 7pm from Monday to Friday for the first two weeks, then 7pm to 5am from Sunday to Thursday nights for the remaining six weeks, weather permitting.
Transport for NSW says single lane closures, intermittent stopping and a reduced speed limit of 40 kilometres an hour will be in place during work hours.
Outside of work hours, the speed limit will return to 60km/h.
The Vittoria Curve work is the latest stage of the $50 million worth of safety upgrades on the highway between Bathurst and Orange.
Beginning in April 2019 with work at the Oaky Creek Lane intersection at Vittoria, the highway upgrades have since moved through Guyong, Vittoria East and East Guyong.
After the Vittoria Curve section, work on Vittoria West (from near the Beekeepers Inn to 1.8 kilometres west of the inn) will be next.
Transport for NSW says the work at Vittoria West will include a dedicated right-hand turn lane at Gardiners Road, which meets the Mitchell Highway near the Beekeepers Inn, as well as installing rumble strips and safety barriers.
