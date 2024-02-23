Champion for Bowen 'humbled' to be crowned Orange Woman of the Year

With a commitment spanning 16 years, Paula Townsend's dedication to the Bowen Community Technology Centre has had an enduring impact.
Hence, why Ms Townsend, manager and founder of the centre, has been awarded Orange Woman of the Year for 2024.
After the award presentation on Thursday, Ms Townsend said she was "incredibly grateful" for the recognition.
"It feels amazing knowing people think I do okay work." she said.
"I feel very humbled."
Since the establishment of the Bowen Community Technology Centre in 2007, it has been a lifeline for the community, providing access to computers, literacy support and a safe place for people of all ages.
The centre also provides help to adults and older teenagers who may need help writing resumes and sorting out their finances.
"I don't think people realise that not everybody has a computer and not everybody can read," Ms Townsend said.
"Some people need that help, and to see someone get a job or sort out their finances, it's just wonderful"
Since 2011, over 41,000 students have walked through the doors of the centre and there are approximately 100 visits from children and adults each week.
Despite serving hundreds of individuals, the centre operates on a shoestring budget, relying on grants and donations to stay afloat.
Ms Townsend said the centre's ability to fulfill its mission is threatened by ongoing financial instability.
"We're always chasing money," she said.
"We get very little, so we have to take what we can get, and be grateful.
"We just keep looking and looking and when there's no money, we just keep working"
Member for Orange, Phil Donato said he was honoured to present the award to Ms Townsend and said it was well-deserved.
"She's a very humble lady you can tell she doesn't do it for the accolades," Mr Donato said.
"She does it because she wants to make a difference to the community"
The establishment of the centre was initiated by the Bowen Residents Action Group that first came together to address crime and accessibility issues in the Bowen area in 2006.
