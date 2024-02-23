Central West dish plays key role in first ever private moon landing

The Central West is playing a key role as the first privately-funded moon landing in history unfolds.
NASA confirmed the unmanned IM-1 Odysseus lander touched down on the lunar surface about 10.24am AEST, Friday.
Parkes' "Murriyang" radio telescope - famous for its role in transmitting the 1969 moon landing - is being used to communicate with the vessel.
"We're proud to be involved ... doing our bit to support the return to the moon and advancing the state of knowledge," astronomer John Sarkissian said.
The CSIRO expert believes the mission by private company Intuitive Machines has broad significance as the 21st century space race heats up.
"This current spate of Moon missions aren't just about getting there, but paving the way for a sustained human presence ... a base to explore the Moon and beyond," he said.
"One of the key challenges of solar system exploration is resources. Moon dust might be the solution, containing elements that could be used for fuel or other components.
"The lunar south pole also has permanently shadowed craters that harbour water ice. Some of the payloads Intuitive Machines is delivering will contribute to furthering our understanding of what's available at the moon's southern pole."
As of 11am, Mr Sarkissian and the Murriyang station are communicating with the lander to verify its condition.
Canberra's Deep Space Communication Complex and sister stations in Madrid and Goldstone are also supporting the project.
