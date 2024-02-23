Here's what it would cost you to buy this pizzeria as owners make 'tough' decision to sell

Anita and Max Schaapveld love the pizza industry, but burgers have always been their true passion.
The couple have owned Pizza Rebellion - formerly Pizza Capers - for nearly a decade, but soaring interest in their recently rebranded Gracie Burgers meant there was a tough decision to make.
"We've been focusing on Gracie's at 4 Pines since we did our partnership and that's seen this place grow at an exponential rate and taking up more of our time," Mr Schaapveld said.
"We needed to make sure we had the time to spend on (Gracie's) and to spend on our family."
This resulted in the couple putting Pizza Rebellion up for sale, with an asking price of $350,000.
"It's like one of our babies," Mr Schaapveld added.
"We grew the brand from nothing and it was very personal to us. We made the decision to sell Pizza Rebellion so that it could continue to grow and get the care and love that it needs."
The business has been up for sale "on and off" for the past 12 months.
They have recently decided to advertise specially in Orange, which has garnered "a lot of interest".
Mr Schaapveld said because everything from the website to training guides and even the social media pages were part of the sale, it meant that a new owner could have a smooth transition.
"The store is fully systemised and everything is in place where they could get started straight away," he added.
"It's got outstanding team members and wonderful staff work there."
As for whether they are looking for a specific type of person to purchase the business, Mr Schaapveld "didn't want to pigeon hole" anybody.
"They might have their own ideas as to what they think customers want," he said.
According to the business owners, more than 10,700 customers are registered on the Pizza Rebellion app.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.