'We do live in Orange...': When Jordan came home and her car was gone she already knew its fate

"It took a couple of seconds to think 'oh wait, where actually is my car'."
Those are the words of Jordan Baxter who left Orange on February 16 and arrived back home a day later only to find a note from police on her front door.
But with her car - purchased brand new only eight months prior - nowhere to be seen she had already accepted its fate.
"It sunk in that we do live in Orange, so I had a rough idea (what happened)," she said.
Upon speaking to police, they confirmed the Kia was stolen from her home in Terry Turner Drive and set on fire in Franklin Road at about 2.30am that morning.
"I was honestly devastated," Ms Baxter added.
"It took me a long time to work out the finances of everything and I'm working really hard to pay it off. Now it's just gone."
Officers attached to Central West Police District confirmed they have commenced inquiries into the theft of the car, but that no arrests had been made.
Ms Baxter, who travels often for work, was forced to borrow a car from family living in Wollongong for the time being.
Because her home was locked and car keys left inside at the time of the theft, she was forced to pay for a change of locks at her rental and to get the garage door re-chipped.
If that wasn't bad enough already, this all came less than two weeks before she had planned to move from Orange, back to Wollongong where she grew up.
A few hours after speaking to police, Ms Baxter wanted to see the car for herself.
"it was honestly the worst thing I've ever seen in my life," she said.
Four days after her Kia was stolen and burnt out, another was torched. On that occasion, a Holden station wagon was taken from Ibis Crescent and set alight at Banjo Patterson Memorial Park. No arrests have been made.
"It's getting ridiculously out of hand," Ms Baxter added.
As police inquiries continue, anyone with information about this incident, or dashcam or CCTV from the area is urged to contact Orange Police Station or Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000.
